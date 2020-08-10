Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Debris from the storm that devastated southern Louisiana just two months ago could become missiles when the next one comes, Gov. John Bel Edwards warned. Hurricane Delta—the season’s 25th named storm—could make landfall on Friday with winds up to 105 mph and an 11-foot storm surge.

How are residents preparing? Lake Charles, which bore the brunt of Hurricane Laura, has been under a mandatory evacuation order since Wednesday night. The governor’s office sent automated text and voice messages to residents in Delta’s path encouraging them to “prepare now and have your emergency plans in place.” Authorities issued hurricane warnings for an area from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, La. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency as the southern part of the state prepared for heavy rain and flash floods.

