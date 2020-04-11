Louisiana, Colorado part ways on abortion

Colorado residents voted against protecting babies from abortion after 22 weeks of gestation. But in Louisiana, voters added language to the state constitution’s Declaration of Rights denying any fundamental right to abortion and saying the state is not required to fund it.

What other initiatives did states vote on? Voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in Arizona, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Montana was on track to do so, too, once election results became final. South Dakota legalized medical marijuana, and Mississippi is expected to, as well. Oregon voters approved decriminalizing possession of small amounts of hard drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and LSD. Californians voted against reinstating affirmative action in college admissions. They sided with Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash on a measure that will let the companies treat ride-share and delivery drivers as contractors rather than employees.

