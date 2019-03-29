Lost in another world

The Chinese government announced six measures this week aimed at cracking down on young people’s video gaming habits.

Gamers 17 and younger are now allotted 90 minutes of gaming time a day, only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. On recognized national holidays, they can play up to three hours. The regulations also limit the amount of money minors can spend on in-game transactions like buying virtual cars, clothes, and weapons to 200 yuan ($28) for gamers under age 16 and 400 yuan ($57) for those ages 16 and 17. Every gamer must register their online accounts with their legal names and phone number so they can be tracked.

A year ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater oversight of China’s $33 billion online gaming industry, blaming it for the growing number of children in China diagnosed with nearsightedness. Efforts by China to get its gaming problem under control cleared the way for the United States to surpass it this year as the world’s largest gaming market. Worldwide, the video game industry generated just shy of $135 billion last year, more than the global music and movie industries combined, NPR reported.

The World Health Organization officially recognized video game addiction as a mental health condition last year. It defined a gaming disorder as “characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities … and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.”

Melanie Hempe witnessed the condition firsthand in her oldest son, an A-student who hoped to become an engineer. He dropped out of college after his first year because a childhood gaming habit became a 12-hour-a-day addiction. In the aftermath, Hempe founded Families Managing Media, an organization that supports and informs families who are fighting screen addiction.

She told me parents today don’t know enough about the incredibly addictive nature of online video games. “The science behind it is so powerful,” Hempe said, noting gaming companies use a similar model as slot machines, giving intermittent and novel rewards that trigger dopamine releases and keep the user playing.

For parents concerned their child could be addicted, she asks three questions: Does your child have a take-it-or-leave-it attitude? Do they get bored after an hour? Can you list three things that they like doing more than gaming? If the answers are no, she said, be concerned: “An addictive slot machine should not be the one thing your kid wants to do for entertainment.”

Hempe tells parents the secret to setting boundaries and limiting access to addictive screens is a community of other like-minded parents—even just a couple other moms—who can support each other along the way and take responsibility for their role in managing addictive screens in their home. She said the unpopular truth is that in the end, a gaming addiction “is not the kids’ fault, it’s the parents’ fault.”