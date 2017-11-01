Longtime Trump adviser plans White House exit

WASHINGTON—Omarosa Manigault Newman, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, resigned from the White House on Tuesday. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday morning. Manigault Newman, 43, serves as the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working to draw outside support for the president’s agenda. She is best known as a contestant on Trump’s reality TV show The Apprentice in 2004 and then again in 2008. She has stayed close to Trump throughout and has been one of his most high-profile African-American supporters. Her resignation is the second major Trump administration departure in the past week. The White House announced last week that deputy national security adviser Dina Powell would leave the administration in January, as well. Manigault Newman did not disclose an exact reason for her resignation.