Longtime Senate colleague to fill McCain’s seat
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 9/04/18, 01:54 pm
Former Sen. Jon Kyl will replace the late Republican Sen. John McCain, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday. Kyl, also a Republican, is currently assisting with the confirmation bid of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. His appointment could make it possible for him to vote on the nomination. Ducey, also a Republican, added the hashtag #KavanaughConfirmation to his announcement confirming the appointment on Twitter.
Kyl committed to serve through the end of this year, though Ducey said he hoped he would serve longer. A special election in 2020 will decide who fills the last two years of McCain’s term. Kyl is a former longtime senator who held the seat now occupied by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., from 1995 through 2012. “Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona,” tweeted McCain’s widow, Cindy.
