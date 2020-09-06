Long lines and malfunctions plague Georgia primary

Some voters waited up to five hours to vote in Georgia’s primary election on Tuesday. One of the first in-person elections since the coronavirus pandemic took hold encountered technical troubles. All the voting machines in one of Atlanta’s largest precincts stopped working at least temporarily, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, forcing election officials in Fulton County to keep the polls open until 9 p.m. EDT. Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and West Virginia also held primaries on Tuesday.

What are the most notable races? In Georgia, the winner of a crowded Democratic primary field will challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Investigative journalist and media executive Jon Ossoff is the front-runner but is not expected to earn enough votes to avoid a runoff in August. In South Carolina, longtime Sen. Lindsey Graham faced three opponents in the GOP primary but was expected to move on and fight for a fourth term in November against former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison, who ran unopposed on Tuesday.

