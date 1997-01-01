Long-expected day

More than 75 women who say they survived sexual abuse had a chance Friday morning to welcome the sight of Harvey Weinstein in handcuffs. The disgraced movie mogul surrendered to New York police and was arraigned in court on charges of rape, criminal sex act, and other charges stemming from encounters with two women. Weinstein posted a $1 million cash bail and agreed to wear an electronic monitor and not travel outside New York and Connecticut.

The arrest is Weinstein’s first since the accusations against him became widespread, but it’s not the first time police have investigated him. In 2015, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance decided not to pursue charges after an Italian model reported Weinstein groped her. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March ordered the state attorney general to look into whether Vance acted properly then. The current charges stem from allegations by an unidentified women and former aspiring actress Lucia Evans, who said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him at his New York office in 2004.

Police in Los Angeles and London also are investigating Weinstein, as are federal prosecutors in New York. After The New York Times and the New Yorker reported on Weinstein’s alleged behavior last fall, The Weinstein Co., the production company he co-founded with his brother, fired him and declared bankruptcy. His name became synonymous with the #MeToo movement against sexual predators in Hollywood and beyond, but Weinstein’s alleged victims still had to wait for his reckoning in a court of law.

“I still have very guarded hopes,” said actress Rose McGowan, who claims Weinstein raped her in 1997. “The justice system has been something very elusive. And I hope in this case it works. Because it’s all true. None of this was consensual.” Some of his accusers have also sued Weinstein in civil court. Because statutes of limitations apply in many of the cases, women and their lawyers had to test the boundaries of civil law in trying to bring Weinstein to account.

Actress Ashley Judd invoked unfair competition laws in a suit claiming his behavior hurt her career. The suit is an attempt to “shine a light on the broader economic damages caused when individuals in positions of authority attempt to punish those who have resisted their improper advances,” said Judd’s attorney, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. Another aspiring actress sued Weinstein in federal court over accusations he abused her in Cannes, France, in 2014. Since the alleged incident happened overseas, plaintiff Kadian Noble is attempting to sue under a sex trafficking law. And a group of women got together to file a class-action racketeering lawsuit in federal court, saying Weinstein and his associates’ attempts to cover up his habitual abuse amounted to a criminal enterprise.

On Friday, defense attorney Benjamin Brafman said Weinstein vehemently denied the charges and claimed all his sexual encounters were consensual. Weinstein would be exonerated, Brafman said, if potential jurors are “not consumed by the movement that seems to have consumed this case.”

But Weinstein and #MeToo cannot be disentangled. Even if no other men in Hollywood had been accused of sexual assault since fall 2017, Weinstein has enough alleged victims to count as a movement of their own. The lawyers and associates who drafted nondisclosure agreements, arranged hotel rooms and trysts, and worked to present a false image of Weinstein as a successful and decent businessmen constituted a force of oppression on their own, and it took the strength of women coming together to fight it.

Evans told journalist Ronan Farrow as much when she described how she decided to work with detectives to build a criminal case against Weinstein: “I think the significance hit all at once.” Evans said she initially felt “proud to be a part of this movement, just knowing I could do this for everybody.”