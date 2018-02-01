Lone Christian schoolgirl still held by Boko Haram

Boko Haram militants returned 104 of the schoolgirls kidnapped from Dapchi last month, Nigerian officials confirmed Thursday, making official the number previously claimed by parents. According to the survivors, five girls died from injuries they sustained in the mad scramble to escape the kidnappers during the attack on their school. Only one girl remains in captivity: 15-year-old Leah Sharibu, who refused to renounce her Christian faith in exchange for her freedom. “She was about to board the vehicle that was to bring them back. Then Boko Haram said she should convert,” said her mother, Rebecca Sharibu. “Her friends said they tried to convince her but she said she will not convert to Islam. Boko Haram said since she will not convert to Islam she should remain behind. That was how they left her. She is alone.” Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed the girl’s plight and pledged the government would not abandon her. The survivors traveled to Abuja, the country’s capital, after their release and are expected to meet with Buhari on Friday.