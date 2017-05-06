London police arrest 11 in attack investigation

British police have identified the three terrorists who killed seven people and injured about 21 others in a Saturday van and knife attack in London. But Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn’t release the men’s names or any additional details in the investigation, including whether authorities were familiar with the attackers prior to the incident. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the men’s actions. On Monday, police continued their investigation, searching homes and detaining possible suspects. Security officials already have about 11 people in custody in connection to the attacks. Those injured in the attack include at least four Australian citizens, according to the country’s foreign ministry. Canadian officials have identified one of its citizens who died. Britain’s major political parties have temporarily paused their general election campaigns, though Prime Minister Theresa May has said the elections would take place as scheduled on Thursday. The city of London will hold a public vigil this evening for those who died in the attack. A statement from Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office said the vigil will show, “we will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism.”

