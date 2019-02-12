London attacker turned on those who helped him

The man behind Friday’s stabbing on London Bridge was part of an educational program for violent offenders at Cambridge University. Usman Khan went on the stabbing rampage while attending an anniversary celebration for the program in London. Authorities convicted Khan of plotting two insurgent attacks in London back in 2012 and released him in December 2018. He killed Jack Merritt, the coordinator of the Learning Together program, and Cambridge graduate Saskia Jones.

How does this affect Britain’s terror response? Khan’s case has reignited concern over what to do with hundreds of jihadis who have completed their sentences. Neil Basu, an assistant commissioner with the London Metropolitan Police, said Khan complied with early release requirements. On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Justice Ministry would review the license conditions for 74 other prisoners who also received early release.

