Lion Air crash linked to design, pilot error

Indonesian investigators identified a series of design flaws and maintenance problems that led to the Lion Air crash that killed 189 people last October. The investigators released their final accident report on Friday.

What did the investigators find? The final report highlighted nine problems that caused the Boeing 737 Max to crash, including a crucial sensor that wasn’t tested properly. It also said the pilots never learned how to respond quickly to malfunctions of the plane’s flight control system. The same system played a role in an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 159 people in March. Boeing said on Friday it redesigned the system and was working to address all of the safety recommendations.

