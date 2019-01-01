Libyan interior minister survives ambush

As Fathi Bashagha returned home on Sunday afternoon, an armored vehicle opened fire on his convoy along a highway in the capital city of Tripoli. His guards killed one of the attackers and detained two others. Jan Kubis, the U.N. Special Envoy for Libya, said the violence was an attempt to derail the country’s political process and called for a rapid investigation.

What spurred the attack? It comes weeks after Libya’s warring sides agreed to a transitional government that would lead the country to national elections in December. Libya descended into war in 2011 after a NATO-backed offensive killed long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi. The unrest split Libya between two governments backed by militias and foreign players.

