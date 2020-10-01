Libya announces nationwide cease-fire

Conflict has embroiled the oil-rich nation since the 2011 NATO-backed ouster of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi. Rival factions signed a permanent cease-fire on Friday, calling for foreign mercenaries to leave in three months, a joint military force, and a monitoring body to track deal violations.

How have international players responded? The United Nations welcomed the deal as a historic step toward a peaceful future. The European Union and Germany also hailed the accord and possible resumption of political dialogue. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed skepticism, saying, “Time will tell whether it will last.” Turkey and Syria have deployed thousands of fighters on opposing sides of the conflict. Previous cease-fire attempts have not lasted.

