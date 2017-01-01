Liberty grads protest Falwell Jr.’s unwavering support of President Trump

Members of a Liberty University alumni group plan to return their diplomas to the school to protest Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s staunch defense of President Donald Trump’s comments about the violent Aug. 12 protest in Charlottesville, Va. A group of Liberty graduates on Thursday launched a Facebook page called “Return your diploma to LU,” calling for alumni to mail their diplomas back to Falwell by Sept. 5, along with letters of disapproval. As of midday Monday, the group had 323 members. Both Republicans and Democrats criticized Trump’s responses to the violence in Charlottesville—but not Falwell. “Finally a leader in WH,” Falwell tweeted last week. “Jobs returning, N Korea backing down, bold truthful stmt about #charlottesville tragedy. So proud of @realdonaldtrump.” Falwell further defended Trump’s Charlottesville response on Sunday talk shows and on Fox News’ Fox & Friends Monday morning. The president thanked Falwell for his support on Twitter. Falwell was one of the first evangelical leaders to endorse Trump for president in 2016. He has been an adviser and friend to the president ever since.