Liberian girl sings for COVID-19 awareness

A 9-year-old Liberian girl has made it to the local airwaves and won praise from health officials for her song about the coronavirus pandemic. Joselia Kollie’s tune urges people to protect themselves and stop public gatherings, with a chorus reminding listeners that “prevention is better than cure.”

What prompted the song? Joselia, whose mother is a popular gospel singer, began singing at age 3. She told her mother she wanted to release a song about fighting the pandemic. “God called her to certain things, and she wants to fulfill her destiny,” said her mother, Amanda Kollie.

