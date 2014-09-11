Leveling the praying field

Chase Windebank had to take his high school to court for the right to meet and pray with fellow students during a free period. But by the time the case was resolved, he had graduated from Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“I remember wishing I didn’t have to file a lawsuit, but after many unsuccessful meetings with the administrators, I knew it’d be the only way to solidify future students’ rights to pray,” Windebank said. On Thursday, 4½ years after his graduation, he attended a White House event at which President Donald Trump announced expanded protections for religious liberty in public schools.

The changes roll back Obama-era rules that treated religious institutions differently than their secular counterparts in federal grant-making. They also require public schools to respect the rights of students and teachers to express their faith. Nine federal agencies last week proposed new rules to protect religious organizations from unfair treatment. The Department of Education, for instance, will ensure that faith-based organizations like Christian colleges are eligible for federal grants on the same basis as similar secular groups. It also will remove a requirement that religious social services agencies refer clients to secular organizations if a patron is offended by the religious organizations’ beliefs. The U.S. Office of Management and Budget said it would restrict funds if agencies and states discriminated against religious organizations when administering federal grants.

Religious liberty advocates welcomed updated guidance on prayer and religious expression in K-12 public schools. It affirms that students can pray or read and share religious materials outside of instructional time and participate in organized prayer groups and activities—such as “See You at the Pole”—just like other extracurricular groups. Teachers and school employees also may meet before or after school or during lunch to pray or take part in religious activities. Public schools could lose federal funds if they cannot certify they have no policy preventing constitutionally protected prayer.

While religious liberty advocates cheered the new initiatives, the educational establishment was less enthused. Michael Olivas, an expert on higher education law, said religious institutions and organizations already have unwarranted preference. “If we’re out of balance, it is in the other direction,” he told Inside Higher Ed.

But Alliance Defending Freedom counsel Matt Sharp said the new initiatives do not change existing law but give it teeth.

“This new guidance ensures that people of faith don’t feel pressure from their government to change or abandon beliefs that may not be popular or that may be viewed with hostility by certain government officials,” he said. “It gives religious organizations the same freedom to thrive that other secular organizations have.”

The late U.S. Chief Justice William Rehnquist once lamented a culture that “bristles with hostility to all things religious.” The new initiatives push back, permitting space for reverence and piety to flourish and give students like Chase Windebank recourse when schools violate their constitutional right to express their beliefs.