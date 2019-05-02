Letting doctors do no harm

At an event marking the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced new rules for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to protect the conscience rights of healthcare workers. The rules strengthen protections for doctors, nurses, and others who object to participating in procedures such as abortion, assisted suicide, or sterilization.

Under the new regulations, government or government-funded entities cannot discriminate against other entities, employees, or professionals with religious or moral objections to procedures such as abortion. The rules also protect individuals and organizations from being forced to provide payment or referrals for those procedures and safeguard parents who have religious objections to certain treatments for their children.

Congress has passed numerous laws protecting conscience to varying degrees. The new rules give teeth to those laws by clarifying that the HHS Office of Civil Rights (OCR) has the authority to investigate religious discrimination complaints and withhold federal funds from those who don’t comply. The regulations encourage HHS funding recipients to post notices of their employees’ rights to work in accordance with their beliefs.

HHS said that the last regulation on healthcare workers’ rights to moral and ethical objections, passed in 2011, did not sufficiently protect religious liberty. Since then, healthcare workers like Sandra Rojas, a nurse in Illinois, have had to choose between making referrals for abortion or losing their jobs. The Winnebago County Health Department fired Rojas in 2015. “Finally, laws prohibiting government-funded discrimination against conscience and religious freedom will be enforced like every other civil rights law,” Roger Severino, director of the OCR, said of the new regulations. “This rule ensures that healthcare entities and professionals won’t be bullied out of the healthcare field because they decline to participate in actions that violate their conscience, including the taking of human life.”

HHS cited a 2009 survey of 2,865 members of faith‐based medical associations, 39 percent of whom said they had faced pressure or discrimination based on their beliefs. Another 32 percent said they felt pressured to refer patients for procedures to which they had “moral, ethical, or religious objections,” and 20 percent of medical students in the poll said they would not pursue obstetrics or gynecology because they expected discrimination against their beliefs in those fields.

“We commend the Trump administration and HHS for this commonsense rule that simply ensures longstanding federal conscience laws are enforced so that no American is forced to choose between violating their beliefs and serving those most in need,” said Kellie Fiedorek, an attorney at the religious liberty law firm Alliance Defending Freedom, which submitted a comment to HHS that listed numerous religious liberty cases it has litigated on behalf of healthcare workers. “By ensuring that entities receiving federal funds do not violate healthcare entities’ and individuals’ freedom of conscience, this rule preserves diversity in the healthcare field and maintains respect for the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm.”