Lessons from the lobster

God gave lobsters hard outer armor to protect them from predators and a segmented tail to propel them quickly through the water. So far, engineers have yet to develop a material as flexible, yet sturdy, as the one God designed for the lobster tail. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers recently set up a series of experiments to explore how the translucent membrane that covers lobster tail joints allows the creature flexibility without leaving it vulnerable. They believe their discovery may aid in the design of body armor that is more flexible and offers freer movement of elbows and knees and may assist in better designs for soft robotics.

The researchers found that the hydrogel membrane, a gel-like substance consisting mostly of water, provides as much strength as industrial rubber composites used in car tires, garden hoses, and conveyor belts. It resists the cuts and scrapes a lobster’s underside endures as it scurries along the rocky ocean floor. The researchers found they could cut as much as halfway through the membrane and still pull it as far as an uncut piece without breaking it.

Additionally, when the membrane reached about twice its natural length, it stiffened and became progressively tougher, a unique feature in the world of biomaterials. “For many other tough hydrogels, the more you stretch, the softer they are,” Ming Guo, co-author of the study, said in a statement. “This strain-stiffening behavior could allow lobsters to flexibly move, but when something bad happens, they can stiffen and protect themselves.”

Though only about a quarter of a millimeter thick, the membrane contains tens of thousands of layers. Each single layer contains untold numbers of chitin fibers, the main component in most shells. All of them are oriented at the same angle, exactly 36 degrees offset from the layer of fibers above it. The researchers found that a membrane composed of randomly ordered fibers would quickly fracture when stretched. But when they imitated the lobster’s membrane, with precisely oriented fibers, it could withstand much greater stretching.

The researchers credited evolution with the design of the lobster tail. But lead researcher Zhao Qin described the development of the fibers as a “guided” architecture. “One mystery is how the chitin fibers can be guided to assemble into such a unique, layered architecture to form the lobster membrane,” he said.

Wouldn’t the “guided” architectural feature require a guiding Architect, or Designer?