Lego introduces recycling program
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 10/17/19, 12:37 pm
A box full of rattling Lego bricks becomes a fixture in many family basements as children grow up, partly because the durable, nonbiodegradable, nonrecyclable toys are so difficult to get rid of. Last week, Lego announced a pilot program to encourage people to donate used bricks to classrooms and after-school programs.
How does the program work? “We know people don’t throw away their Lego bricks,” said Tim Brooks, vice president for environmental responsibility at the Lego Group. “The vast majority hand them down to their children or grandchildren. But others have asked us for a safe way to dispose of or to donate their bricks.” Available in the United States, Lego Replay pays for shipping of used blocks to the nonprofit organization Give Back Box, which inspects, cleans, and repackages the toys. Most of the bricks initially will go to Teach for America or Boys and Girls Club sites.
Dig deeper: Read more about Lego Replay and print a shipping label to send in your kids’ old bricks.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
news2mePosted: Thu, 10/17/2019 04:12 pm
We gave our large Legos to the children's dept. at our church.
We have a Teacher's Non-profit shop in our city that recycles stuff that retired teachers and parents can recycle lots of stuff. They accept all kinds of stuff, not just strickly teacher stuff, art stuff and music stuff, etc. Every state should have a place like that for teachers who don't want to just throw their stuff away or give it to Goodwill who might not have an outlet for such stuff. We are talking about papertowel tubes and kleenex boxes and cloth. It's wonderful.