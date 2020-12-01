Leftists riot in the Pacific Northwest

While the U.S. Capitol made it through the inauguration without violence or unrest, demonstrators turned out in Portland, Ore., to protest President Joe Biden for not being liberal enough. A group of about 150 protesters clashed with officers and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon on Wednesday, police said.

What’s their beef with Biden? Far-left groups in the city see Biden as too moderate on immigration and police reform. Some demonstrators carried a sign that said “We don’t want Biden, we want revenge!” Others spray painted the antifa symbol on the Democratic Party building. The city was the site of 100 straight days of anti-police and anti-government protests over the summer. Mayor Ted Wheeler has called for violent rioters to face more severe punishment. A riot also broke out in Seattle on Inauguration Day. Police said someone broke windows at the federal court house, and officers arrested three people. Some set fire to an American flag outside the federal immigration court.

