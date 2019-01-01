Lebanon erupts in protests

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crowded the streets of Beirut and other Lebanese cities on Sunday, waving flags and chanting “revolution.” The unrest showed no sign of letting up despite the Lebanese government announcing a set of economic reforms on Monday.

What sparked the unrest? Protesters first took to the streets on Thursday over proposed taxes on WhatsApp and other internet messaging services. The government pulled back the measure, but the unrest grew into calls for an end to corruption and improved public services. Lebanon’s Shiite, Sunni, and Christian groups, which are often at odds, all agree on the need for change.

