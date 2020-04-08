Lebanon blast injures thousands

A massive explosion at Beirut’s port sent a mushroom cloud billowing over the city on Tuesday evening. The blast was so forceful that some residents thought it was an earthquake. It flattened much of the port, damaged nearby buildings, and collapsed balconies miles away. At least 60 people died, with more than 3,000 others injured. People more than 100 miles across the Mediterranean Sea in Cyprus heard and felt the explosion. Several fires burned into the night.

What caused it? Lebanese officials have not said, but crews were battling a fire in the area before the blast. Warehouses in the area stored highly explosive material confiscated from a ship some time ago, said Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, who added that he would not speculate ahead of official investigations.

