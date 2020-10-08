Lebanese prime minister resigns

One day after protesters tried to storm Parliament, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he would take a step back to help “fight the battle for change” in Lebanon. Less than a week ago, about 2,700 metric tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in Beirut exploded, destroying the city’s port, killing at least 160 people, and leaving thousands injured and homeless. Many Lebanese argue corruption and negligence by the Hezbollah-backed government contributed to the disaster.

What happens next? Diab said he will request early parliamentary elections and those responsible for the explosion should be put on trial. One of his government’s last actions was to ask the nation’s highest court to investigate the incident. International leaders promised to send Lebanon $298 million on Sunday but asked for an independent investigation of the explosion.

