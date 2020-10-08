Lebanese demand change after Beirut explosion

Hundreds of protesters clashed with security forces on Sunday night as they tried to gain access to the heavily fortified Parliament in Beirut. They also broke into the housing and transport ministry offices on the second day of large-scale protests fueled by last week’s explosion. So far, nine members of Parliament and two government ministers have resigned under mounting pressure.

Are other nations intervening? In a virtual summit on Sunday co-hosted by France and the United Nations, 30 international organizations and leaders, including the United States, pledged $298 million in humanitarian assistance. The group said the money would be “directly delivered to the Lebanese populations” and called on the government to address the people’s outcry over corruption and negligence. Tuesday’s explosion killed 160 people and injured 6,000 others.

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report on the effects of the explosion.