Leaked photos put face on border crisis
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 3/22/21, 05:00 pm
A Biden administration official headed to Mexico on Monday to work with officials there on a plan to manage the growing migration surge. White House envoys also planned to visit Guatemala to seek to address the causes that lead people there to trek through Mexico to the U.S. southern border. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, released photos of a Border Patrol holding facility where more than 1,000 migrants, many of them unaccompanied minors, are living in overcrowded tents and sleeping under foil blankets on floor mats in small groups separated by plastic sheeting.
How is the administration handling the surge? Cuellar said he released the photos because the U.S. government has refused to let reporters examine the migrant holding sites. Some nonprofit lawyers also say Border Patrol has denied them access to detained migrants. The surge at the border appears to have caught the administration off-guard, and both Republicans and Democrats in Congress are calling on President Joe Biden to improve conditions for detainees. “We ought to take care of those kids like they’re our own kids,” Cuellar said.
HANNAH.Posted: Mon, 03/22/2021 08:09 pm
The “photos of a Border Patrol holding facility” are part of a longer report by Project Veritas. (In some of the photos, are the young people dead?)
A source reached out to Project Veritas and explained the conditions that these migrants face on a regular basis while detained at this facility. “These photos were taken within the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here,” the source said. “They [illegal immigrants] are separated by age or physical size depending on room. Fifty were COVID positive in these cells over the last few days. There have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies,” they said.
TIM MILLERPosted: Mon, 03/22/2021 11:47 pm
It is heartbreaking. And a huge failure on the part of the Biden administration. I'm not a fan of Trump's immigration rhetoric, but Biden's unilateral rollback of his policies without considering the likely response was a disaster.