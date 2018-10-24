Lead us not into frustration

As Christmas approached, Guatemala City resident Adelaida Gonzalez, 37, was one of 8,500 migrants waiting at the U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico. Gonzalez and her 15-year-old son were part of the latest migrant caravan, but she now regrets not staying in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas and taking the work government authorities offered there: “We were never told along the way that it would be this hard.”

As the crisis at the U.S. border exhausts the humanitarian resources of Tijuana, the caravan escort group Pueblo Sin Fronteras (PSF) must respond to criticism that it has other motives than helping people escape poverty and violence.

In 2017, PSF formed the Via Crucis, a ritual march fashioned after the seven Stations of the Cross in Roman Catholic tradition, and helped several hundred migrants head north. “We wanted the governments of Mexico and the United States to acknowledge that there was a refugee crisis and they were turning a blind eye to it,” PSF founder Robert Corona said. Authorities and reporters largely ignored that caravan, but U.S. President Donald Trump drew attention to a larger caravan in 2018, and the media took notice.

For that group of migrants, PSF, with volunteers in the United States and Mexico, helped map out the route, arrange bus transportation, and negotiate with Mexican officials to provide protection. It also raised more than $46,000 online for emergency housing and food. As the caravan crossed Mexico, the organization held nightly assemblies and alerted upcoming towns to prepare for migrants who camped in their squares.

“Pueblo Sin Fronteras cheated the migrants; they told them lies that once they arrived at the border, everything would be very easy,” Father Alejandro Solalinde Guerra, a Catholic priest and one of Mexico’s most prominent migrant activists, told the Los Angeles Times.

PSF, though, claims migrants freely chose this path.

“They know the wall is very big, and they will not be very welcome in the U.S. by many people … but they still have hope of coming here, that at least their rights will be protected, and they will be able to make a living,” Corona said.

“Our commitment first and foremost was protecting the lives of migrants and giving them as much information as possible,” said Irineo Mujica, another leader of the group. “To blame the people who are helping is crazy.”

In October, Mexican officials arrested Mujica, who has dual U.S. and Mexican citizenship, and charged him with property damage and resisting arrest.

While PSF argues that poverty is driving Central Americans north, Helen Raleigh, a columnist for The Federalist, noted, “For people of these countries, poverty and violence are not something new.” About two-thirds of Hondurans lived in poverty in 2004, and by 2013 that had not changed.

PSF said recent criticism of its motives “put members of the Central American Exodus in grave danger.” About 5,500 members of the recent caravan joined the 3,000 already waiting at the border, where the United States processes 100 asylum applications per day.