Lawyer makes another appeal for Brunson’s release

An attorney representing Andrew Brunson has appealed again to a Turkish court to release the American pastor from house arrest and lift his travel ban. “The court should prevent unlawful political interventions by lifting judicial control provisions on the defendant,” the document filed in court and seen by Reuters said. Attorney Ismail Cem Halavurt told Reuters the court has up to seven days to decide on the appeal. Brunson, whose next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12, faces terror- and espionage-related charges and could face up to 35 years in jail if convicted.

Meanwhile, a top U.S. diplomat in Turkey visited Brunson on Tuesday. Jeffrey Hovenier said afterward that the charges against Brunson, which the U.S. government says have no merit and experts call “outrageous,” should be resolved fairly and promptly.

The Trump administration imposed financial sanctions on two Turkish ministers and doubled tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports in an effort to pressure the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is dealing with a major currency crisis, to release Brunson.