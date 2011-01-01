Lawmakers react to Syria troop removal

WASHINGTON—Lawmakers from both parties criticized President Donald Trump’s decision Wednesday to withdraw troops from Syria, saying it may open the door for Islamic State (ISIS) to regain territory and power. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., typically a strong Trump ally, said he feared a repeat of what happened in 2011 when former President Barack Obama pulled troops from Iraq, eventually clearing the way for ISIS to grab territory. “If Obama had done this, we’d be going nuts right now,” Graham said. He was one of six senators from both parties who sent a letter to the White House asking the president to reconsider the troop withdrawal, calling it “premature” and that it “emboldens ISIS, [Syrian President] Bashar al-Assad, Iran, and Russia.” Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Angus King (I-Maine), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) also signed the letter.

Some Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., praised the decision. Russian President Vladimir Putin also welcomed the move, saying he agrees with Trump that there is no need for U.S. military presence in Syria. Some U.S. allies, including Israel, Britain, and France, have pledged to keep their own troops stationed in war-torn country.