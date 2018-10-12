Lawmakers react to findings on Trump, Cohen

WASHINGTON—Congress is divided over whether findings by prosecutors that President Donald Trump might have violated campaign finance laws are cause for impeachment. In court filings Friday, federal prosecutors said Trump directed his former attorney Michael Cohen to pay two alleged former mistresses, in violation of campaign finance laws. The filings did not accuse Trump of committing a crime, but Democrats questioned whether the actions were an impeachable offense.

On Monday, Trump called the payments “a simple private transaction,” disputing claims they constituted a willful violation. He also tweeted that if there was any wrongdoing, it is Cohen’s “liability” as his attorney and not his.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Sunday told CNN that while he believed the payments could be cause for impeachment, “whether they’re important enough to justify an impeachment is a different question.” Nadler said he would need additional details from the Mueller investigation before deciding whether to pursue impeachment proceedings. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said the filings were “relevant” in judging Trump’s fitness for office but cautioned lawmakers to wait for more information before making a judgment. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, called impeachment a “last resort” and said people would interpret it as “political revenge and a coup against the president.”