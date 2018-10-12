Lawmakers react to findings on Trump, Cohen
by Harvest Prude
Posted 12/10/18, 11:18 am
WASHINGTON—Congress is divided over whether findings by prosecutors that President Donald Trump might have violated campaign finance laws are cause for impeachment. In court filings Friday, federal prosecutors said Trump directed his former attorney Michael Cohen to pay two alleged former mistresses, in violation of campaign finance laws. The filings did not accuse Trump of committing a crime, but Democrats questioned whether the actions were an impeachable offense.
On Monday, Trump called the payments “a simple private transaction,” disputing claims they constituted a willful violation. He also tweeted that if there was any wrongdoing, it is Cohen’s “liability” as his attorney and not his.
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Sunday told CNN that while he believed the payments could be cause for impeachment, “whether they’re important enough to justify an impeachment is a different question.” Nadler said he would need additional details from the Mueller investigation before deciding whether to pursue impeachment proceedings. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said the filings were “relevant” in judging Trump’s fitness for office but cautioned lawmakers to wait for more information before making a judgment. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, called impeachment a “last resort” and said people would interpret it as “political revenge and a coup against the president.”
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
news2mePosted: Mon, 12/10/2018 04:59 pm
Trump used his own money to run for president. How is that against campaign finance laws?
This witch hunt is a waste of taxpayer money. Hillary lost, move on!
news2mePosted: Mon, 12/10/2018 05:01 pm
If you don't put Hillary in jail for breaking campaign finance laws, you should NOT impeach Trump.
He who is without campaign law breaking in the DC swamp, cast the first stone.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 12/10/2018 10:32 pm
Noise. Nothing but noise, for the benefit of the more radical portion of the Dems’ base. “Get ‘em fired up, make ‘em believe we can get Trump.”
But. The numbers aren’t there, insufficient votes to do the deed. And actually, clear-thinking Dems ( a contradiction in terms, for sure!) DO NOT WANT PENCE AS PRESIDENT.
They are making noise for effect and not for results. A piece of theater that will probably consume a lot of time and run into the millions in costs. In the same category as the foolishness of trying to stop Justice Kavanaugh.
Shame that our Nation’s political leaders are no better than this.