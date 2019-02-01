Lawmakers, president meet over border security
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/02/19, 12:17 pm
A bipartisan group of congressional leaders will attend a border security briefing at the White House on Wednesday, which could amp up negotiations to end the partial government shutdown. Lawmakers have been unable to agree on a way to end the stalemate with President Donald Trump over his demand to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. But on Tuesday, the president asked Congress, “Let’s make a deal?”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., along with GOP Reps. Kevin McCarthy of California and Steve Scalise of Louisiana are expected to attend the afternoon briefing. On the Democratic side, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is expected to be elected speaker when Democrats take control of the House on Thursday, reportedly will attend.
In a tweet Tuesday, Pelosi called for Democrats to “quickly pass our plan to end the irresponsible #TrumpShutdown.” Democrats plan to vote on two spending bills Thursday to reopen the government. One of the bills includes six spending measures to fund agencies unrelated to immigration enforcement like the IRS and the Department of the Interior for the remainder of the fiscal year, ending Sept. 30. The other bill would fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8., but it maintains border security spending at $1.3 billion, with no money set aside for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday such a bill would be dead on arrival “because it fails to secure the border.” McConnell’s deputy chief of staff, Don Stewart, said the Senate would not approve anything the president will not support.
Comments
austinbeartuxPosted: Wed, 01/02/2019 02:26 pm
This clash between Trump and the Democrats is ridiculous. I would argue that the USA Federal Government has one chief duty/responsibility--to protect and secure our border. Above everything else, that is their #1 job. The 10th amendment essentially leaves it to the states to govern the remaining, vast number of affairs of the people. $5B is approximately 1/2 of 1 percent of the total $1T Federal Budget. If Democrats won't budge on increasing an already hugely bloated and wasteful budget to address their #1 responsibility, I'd say the lunatics are truly running the asylum.
Big JimPosted: Wed, 01/02/2019 05:08 pm
Actually, the federal budget is approximately $4.4 trillion for fiscal 2019. So $5 billion represents about 1/10 of 1%.
austinbeartuxPosted: Wed, 01/02/2019 08:34 pm
Thanks Big Jim for the correction. My depression has deepened. ; )
LeeperPosted: Wed, 01/02/2019 08:14 pm
It would be a big savings to build wall according to conservative review. I hope Trump holds firm on wall. Ten years ago the Democrats wanted border security. Now they see them as new voter's to cement their power.
JOAN MELILLOPosted: Wed, 01/02/2019 09:24 pm
The Democratic bill also pointedly restores all funding for Planned Parenthoods global operations to spread abortion worldwide funded by the US. I pray it is DOA.