Lawmakers: Page more helpful than Strzok

Republican lawmakers said a closed-door meeting with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page generated new information about anti-Trump bias in the nation’s highest law enforcement agency. Page is the former mistress and colleague of FBI agent Peter Strzok. The two exchanged now-infamous text messages saying they wanted to stop Donald Trump’s election during the 2016 presidential campaign. Page testified Friday and Monday in private Capitol Hill hearings after Strzok’s explosive public hearing before two House committees on Thursday. Lawmakers told The Washington Post that Page was cooperative and more forthcoming than Strzok. She no longer works for the FBI, but Strzok still does. Page’s testimony “heightened my concern that the processes at the FBI were contrived to fit the desired outcomes of people who were biased in favor of Hillary Clinton and against Donald Trump,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told the Post.