Lawmakers mull war powers authorization after Syria strikes

President Donald Trump triumphantly tweeted “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED” after U.S. airstrikes in Syria last weekend, despite critics’ claims that the strikes against Syrian government targets didn’t have their intended effect.

Debates about efficacy have prompted a deeper question: Should the president have the power to order such an attack without congressional knowledge? Some lawmakers say no and are working to make it harder for the president to take similar action in the future.

This week, Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., introduced a new version of the Authorization for Use of Military Force. The bill would replace the “blank check” past presidents have “stretched to justify wars against multiple terrorist groups in over a dozen countries,” Corker and Kaine said in a news release.

After 9/11, Congress gave President George W. Bush broad powers to quickly carry out strikes against the fast-moving Taliban. But Republicans and Democrats alike hesitate to see that same power in Trump’s hands, under different circumstances and with a different enemy.

If Congress passes the new authorization, Trump would not be able to order the same kind of airstrikes against a government target without telling lawmakers first.

Some national security analysts don’t think the Corker-Kaine bill goes far enough and have urged Congress to end the 9/11 authorization completely.

While the Syrian strikes might have made a point about Western anger over Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons, they did little to stymie his reign of terror.

Firas Maksad, director of the Arabia Foundation, told the BBC that the strikes were so limited they would not change much in the short term. He also claimed they didn’t deplete Assad’s stockpile of chemical weapons, noting chlorine, the substance believed used in the April attack, remains widely available.

Maksad and others also point out most of Assad’s attacks on civilians don’t involve chemical weapons—but conventional bombs and missiles.

Michael Eisenstadt, a military and security expert with The Washington Institute, told C-SPAN that chemical weapons really aren’t that important to Assad’s military. He continues to use them “just because he can, to show that he can.”

As for last weekend’s airstrikes, Eisenstadt questioned how they fit in wider U.S. foreign policy goals: “I don’t see how it contributes to our broader goals of defeating ISIS, stabilization. Large parts of our strategy are unformed.”