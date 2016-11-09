Lawmakers mull war powers authorization after Syria strikes

Evangelical soul-searching
On the heels of an announcement about a group of evangelical leaders planning a pep rally for President Donald Trump later this year, another group of Christian leaders held a very different kind of meeting Monday and Tuesday at Wheaton College near Chicago. And this gathering was not about the president, according to participants, despite media reports to the contrary.
Participants described the private gathering to me as a time of reflection, discussion, and even lament—a time for individual and collective soul-searching about what it means to be an evangelical in the Trump era.
About 81 percent of self-described white evangelicals who voted in the 2016 election cast ballots for Trump, despite comments and behavior antithetical to Christian family values. Trump supporters dismiss criticism, often drawing comparisons between the president and King David. But such unwavering support for the president doesn’t sit well with many evangelical leaders.
About 50 evangelical leaders attended the two-day, invitation-only event organized by Doug Birdsall, honorary co-chairman of The Lausanne Movement. Although held at Wheaton, home of the Billy Graham Center, the famed evangelist’s son Franklin didn’t make the guest list. Neither did other openly pro-Trump evangelical leaders. (Organizers declined to release the full guest list, citing a desire to protect participants’ privacy.)
Despite attempts to distance the gathering from the White House, the president featured prominently in Monday’s opening discussion.
“How could white Christians mourn the deaths of the Charleston Nine but politically support a presidential candidate who appeals to the ideology held by the Charleston murderer?” Bishop Claude Alexander, an African-American and senior pastor of The Park Church in Charlotte, N.C., asked during an opening discussion clearly focused on political polarization and race relations within the church as a result of Trump’s candidacy. —L.F.