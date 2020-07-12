Lawmakers ironing out COVID-19 relief
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 12/07/20, 05:13 pm
Congress is expected to pass a short-term budget resolution to avoid a government shutdown for another week while an economic stimulus package comes together. Funds for the government are set to run out on Dec. 11. A one-week extension would allow lawmakers to nail down plans for a COVID-19 economic relief bill, which Republicans on Capitol Hill could unveil any time.
What kind of relief can Americans expect? The GOP is proposing a $908 billion package with assistance for renters, small businesses, and people receiving unemployment benefits. It does not include checks sent to individuals like the $1,200 payments issued earlier in the pandemic. President Donald Trump has indicated he would sign the proposal if it passes.
Lynde Langdon
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 12/07/2020 06:43 pm
NO $1200 checks??!! AOC will never go for that!