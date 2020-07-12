  • World Magazine Logo
Lawmakers ironing out COVID-19 relief

by Lynde Langdon
Posted 12/07/20, 05:13 pm

Congress is expected to pass a short-term budget resolution to avoid a government shutdown for another week while an economic stimulus package comes together. Funds for the government are set to run out on Dec. 11. A one-week extension would allow lawmakers to nail down plans for a COVID-19 economic relief bill, which Republicans on Capitol Hill could unveil any time.

What kind of relief can Americans expect? The GOP is proposing a $908 billion package with assistance for renters, small businesses, and people receiving unemployment benefits. It does not include checks sent to individuals like the $1,200 payments issued earlier in the pandemic. President Donald Trump has indicated he would sign the proposal if it passes.

Read Steve West's report in Liberties about the courts that are questioning governors' pandemic powers.

Lynde Langdon

Lynde is a WORLD Digital's managing editor. She is a graduate of World Journalism Institute, the Missouri School of Journalism, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lynde resides with her family in Wichita, Kansas. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.

  • OldMike
    Posted: Mon, 12/07/2020 06:43 pm

    NO $1200 checks??!!  AOC will never go for that!

