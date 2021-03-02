Lawmakers honor slain officer

WASHINGTON—Officer Brian Sicknick is only the fifth person to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Lawmakers and members of the Capitol Police force gathered on Wednesday for a ceremony honoring the officer who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 riot at the seat of U.S. government. Sicknick’s remains rested in a wooden box engraved in gold lettering with his date of birth and death beside a folded American flag.

What did lawmakers say? Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Sicknick’s co-workers described him as “a kind and humble man … [who] took great pride in his job.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she met with Sicknick’s family and girlfriend. “My promise to Brian’s family is that we will never forget his sacrifice,” she said. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also paid their respects.

