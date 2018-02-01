Lawmakers face another budget deadline

WASHINGTON—The federal government runs out of money at the end of the week, and lawmakers said Tuesday they still haven’t agreed to a budget deal. Congressional leaders and the White House have been discussing a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. House Republicans left their conference meeting Tuesday morning saying they didn’t expect a vote until Thursday—one day before the government-funding deadline. Lawmakers have yet to release the text of the spending bill while they determine how to address controversial measures within the package such as border wall funds, an extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and gun law reforms. Republicans estimated Tuesday as many as 20 provisions still needed debate before releasing the text of the bill. If the House waits to vote until Thursday, that leaves the Senate one day to debate and vote on final passage. Congress has already failed twice to reach spending agreements this year leading to brief lapses in government funding.