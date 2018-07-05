Lava spewing from Hawaiian volcano destroys 26 homes

Molten lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has destroyed at least 26 homes in the Big Island’s Leilani Estates subdivision. Ten fissures have opened in the area since Thursday, spewing lava, toxic gas, and steam. Officials issued evacuation notices for 1,700 residents and aren’t sure when they can go back home. Geologists warn the eruption will continue as long as the volcano has lava to spew. “There’s more magma in the system to be erupted,” said U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall. “As long as that supply is there, the eruption will continue.” As pressure builds underground, the lava could channel toward one vent, leading to a big single eruption, or continue spewing through the vents already dotting the area. Kilauea has erupted continuously since 1983. It is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.