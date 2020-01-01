Laura prompts evacuations along Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura likely will continue to gather strength and make landfall in Texas or Louisiana as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday night. Authorities have ordered the evacuation of more than half a million people in the region.

What can residents along the Gulf of Mexico expect? The storm could bring strong winds and heavy flooding and push ocean water inland along more than 450 miles of coastline from Mississippi to Texas. Forecasters issued hurricane warnings from Intracoastal City, La., to San Luis Pass, Texas, and predicted a storm surge as high as 13 feet in southwestern Louisiana. Officials encouraged those in the storm’s potential path to stay with relatives or in hotel rooms to avoid spreading COVID-19.

