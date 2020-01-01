Laura leaves Louisiana battered

Forecasters feared the worst, but while one of the strongest storms ever to hit the United States was deadly and destructive, officials believe they dodged a bullet. “It is clear that we did not sustain and suffer the absolute, catastrophic damage that we thought was likely,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday. “But we have sustained a tremendous amount of damage.” He noted that trees felled by Laura’s high winds killed at least four people in his state, including a 14-year old girl. Laura, which made landfall near Cameron, La., early Thursday morning as a Category 4 hurricane, weakened to a tropical storm Thursday afternoon as wind and rain moved north into Arkansas.

How much damage was done? The storm left more than 875,000 homes and businesses without power in Texas and Louisiana, and close to 40,000 had lost electricity in Arkansas by Thursday evening. Laura hit Lake Charles, La., particularly hard, causing buildings to partially collapse, blowing out windows, splitting trees in half, and overturning planes at the local airport. Officials believe a full assessment of the damage in the state will take days. President Donald Trump plans to visit the region and tour the damage this weekend.

Dig deeper: Follow storm warnings from the National Weather Service as Laura moves farther inland and turns east, where forecasters believe it could regain strength in the Atlantic Ocean and threaten the Northeast this weekend.