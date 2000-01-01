Latest travel ban takes partial effect

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed part of President Donald Trump’s latest immigration executive orders to take effect Monday. A federal judge in Hawaii had blocked most of the so-called travel ban, but the 9th Circuit said the United States could bar the issuance of new visas to travelers from six mostly Muslim nations who did not have “bona fide” relationships with people or organizations in the United States. Trump’s most recent executive order on immigration blocked travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea, and Venezuela. District Court Judge Derrick Watson had ruled that banning travelers from the first six countries on the list constituted discrimination. The 9th Circuit will hear full arguments on the issue next month but said the government could enforce the ban against those without bona fide U.S. connections in the meantime. The 4th Circuit will hear another lawsuit against the travel orders in Virginia next month.