Latest tariffs aggravate Congress

Congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are beginning to push back against President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs in trade disputes. The Senate voted 88-11 on Wednesday on a resolution calling for Congress to have a say when the White House imposes tariffs for reasons of national security. The vote was largely symbolic, but it sent a message to the president that senators aren’t happy with mounting trade wars. The tariffs also trouble members of the House. “I don’t want to hamstring the president’s negotiating tactics, but I’ve long said I don’t think tariffs are the right way to go,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said. China vowed to fight back after the United States announced a possible second round of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.