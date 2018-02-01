Latest package bomb detonates at FedEx facility

A package bomb exploded early Tuesday inside a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio, Texas, injuring one employee. The explosion is the fifthin the region this month, and investigators believe the bombings are related. FBI Agent Michelle Lee said the explosion occurred at about 1 a.m. in the town of Schertz, on the northeast edge of San Antonio and about 60 miles southwest of Austin, where the other four explosions occurred. Police called for a hazardous materials team a few hours later to check on another suspicious package at the facility. FedEx and state police confirmed the injured employee received treatment for minor injuries. Since March 2, four bombings in Austin have killed two people and injured four others. One of the bombings took place Sunday in south Austin, where a trip wire triggered an explosion that injured two people. “It will be silly for us not to admit that we suspect it’s related,” Lee said of the latest attack. Security officials are still investigating the motive behind the attacks and have offered a $115,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.