Latest kidnapping shows Boko Haram still a threat

ISIS video details ambush on U.S. troops
Islamic State (ISIS) militants released a video this week showing parts of the October ambush that killed four U.S. soldiers in Niger. The soldiers belonged to a 12-member special forces unit that accompanied 30 Nigerien soldiers on a mission to the border village of Tongo Tongo. As many as 100 ISIS-affiliated fighters attacked the group with gun trucks, small arms, and grenades. The 9-minute video, which the militants shared via the Telegram messaging app, included footage from one soldier’s helmet camera.
The clip begins with members of the Mali-based Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) group pledging allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. According to Agence France-Presse, it went on to show the soldiers firing at their attackers as they tried to take cover behind their vehicle. The video ended when the soldier with the helmet camera fell to the ground and the militants shot him at point-blank range.
Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said the Defense Department is aware of the video. “The release of these materials demonstrates the depravity of the enemy we are fighting,” the Pentagon said in a statement. The killings prompted a Pentagon investigation into whether U.S. soldiers were properly equipped for their mission. Although the official findings won’t be released until later this month, initial reports indicate the soldiers didn’t have required clearance for the mission, which might explain why they didn’t have enough resources to repel their attackers. —O.O.
Militants release video of French hostage
A Mali-based al-Qaeda affiliate last week released a video of a kidnapped French aid worker in bad health. Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which earlier claimed responsibility for kidnapping Sophie Petronin, released the video tilted “S.O.S, Save old Sophie.” The 72-year-old ran a charity assisting malnourished and orphaned children in the city of Gao in northeastern Mali. The video shows Petronin lying on a cot inside a tent. An audio track of French President Emmanuel Macron saying “I will protect you” plays on repeat. “The health status of my aunt is deteriorating very quickly,” Petronin’s nephew, Arnaud Granouillac, told a French television station. “I hope that if President Macron sees this video, he will realize that my aunt … is still a human being.” JNIM last year released a video showing Petronin and at least five other hostages kidnapped in Mali, including a Swiss missionary and a Colombian nun. —O.O.
Indonesian terror victims reject mediation efforts
Some terror attack survivors in Indonesia boycotted a government-organized mediation between former Islamic militants and survivors. The three-day gathering last week included 124 former militants and 51 survivors. The Indonesian anti-terrorism agency organized the meeting as part of a deradicalization effort amid increasing battles with homegrown militancy. Indonesia has arrested hundreds of militants since the 2002 bombings in Bali that killed more than 200 people. Sucipto Hari Wibowo, who survived the 2004 bombing of the Australian Embassy, said many members of the Indonesian Survivors Foundation still are not ready to meet their attackers. “A public reconciliation would definitely involve high emotional pressure for some victims,” he said. —O.O.
Tillerson begins first African trip
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday began his first official trip to the African continent. The State Department in a statement said Tillerson’s weeklong visit will include stops in Chad, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Nigeria. During his trip, Tillerson will “discuss ways we can work with our partners to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment.” —O.O.