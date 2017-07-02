Latest kidnapping shows Boko Haram still a threat

ABUJA, Nigeria—The Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremist group in its latest mass abduction kidnapped 110 girls from a public school in the northeast, renewing fear of the group’s insurgency and leaving the government scrambling to respond.

Boko Haram insurgents last month stormed the town of Dapchi in Yobe state and opened fire, sending people fleeing for shelter in the forests. After several conflicting reports, the government admitted the insurgents kidnapped 110 girls, although parents say only 105 girls are missing. The attack rehashed memories of a similar 2014 kidnapping, during which Boko Haram militants abducted more than 200 girls from a school in the northeast town of Chibok.

It also renewed concerns over security in the country’s northeast. Earlier in February, the Nigerian Army claimed it destroyed “the heart and soul” of the militant group, with other insurgents on the run. The Nigerian military said its troops withdrew from Dapchi weeks before the attack and handed over security to police, a claim local officials denied.

“The fact that security forces were taken aback by the kidnapping … it reflects the kind of confusion which is going on there,” Martin Ewi, an analyst with the South Africa-based Institute for Security Studies, told me.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared the kidnapping a “national disaster” and security forces extended the search for the girls to neighboring Chad, Niger, and Cameroon. The president’s office last week said security forces in northeast Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states will “ensure deployment of personnel to all schools” to avoid further mass abductions. The ramped-up security has done little to reassure students and families. Since the 2014 Chibok kidnapping, at least 113 girls remain unaccounted for.

Amina Usman, one of the Dapchi schoolgirls who fled the attack, said she thought she would never see her family again. “I don’t want to return to that school again, except if I get transfer to another place,” she said. “I am scared, even if the government provide security.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric condemned the abduction in a press briefing: “We very much hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, and just as importantly, that the girls will be found and returned to safety.” The UN Security Council also called on regional states to cooperate in rescue efforts.

Ewi said the abduction shows Boko Haram remains operational, albeit using different tactics.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the end of it,” he said. “We forget the in-between, there’s been a lot of kidnapping because Boko Haram depends on it.”