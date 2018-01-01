Late Thursday rally could save Wall Street’s wild week

Wall Street tried to maintain momentum Friday after a rally Thursday afternoon erased a 600-point loss for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, finishing the day with a gain of 260 points. Although the New York Stock Exchange had its best day in 10 years on Wednesday, it’s still on track for the worst December on record since 1931, with the Dow and the S&P 500 both down around 9 percent for the month. Meanwhile, most global markets advanced Friday, but Japan’s Nikkei was down slightly.