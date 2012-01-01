Last abortion mill standing in Missouri

Bridget Van Means, the head of a pregnancy center in St. Louis, has seen numerous ambulances pull up to the Planned Parenthood facility about a half-mile down the street. She said the abortion center gave emergency vehicles a stand-down notice to keep their sirens off when arriving at the facility. Planned Parenthood staff would wheel out women covered in white sheets. Van Means said the facility had about 75 ambulance visits in about nine years, illustrating its “total disregard for these women’s health.”

At a hearing in October, Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services cited failed abortions as the primary reason to revoke the abortion center’s license. Inspections in March 2019 found 30 deficiencies at the facility. DHSS’s director later said Planned Parenthood only addressed four. Both sides await a ruling on the licensure question from the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood has held onto its license.

DHSS originally had until Friday to file written briefs with the commission, but last Tuesday it received an extension until March 16. Van Means said the extension gives DHSS more time to put a “nail in the coffin” of the abortion center by showing conclusively why it should not be performing abortions.

Protecting babies and women from abortion in Missouri has been a team effort. Van Means gives the credit to pro-life lawmakers, churches, and pregnancy centers working together. While state legislators crack down on the lax standards in the state’s last remaining abortion center, local pregnancy centers provide Missouri women the care they need. In 2012, Thrive St. Louis, the pregnancy center Van Means leads, declared itself a direct competitor of Planned Parenthood. And long before the recent accusations against Planned Parenthood, Van Means said Thrive saw an influx of patients, offering free services provided by female medical professionals in a facility she calls “the Starbucks of pregnancy centers.”

“We’ve basically beat Planned Parenthood into the ground [by] just treating [women] like a consumer,” Van Means said. “Earning business, earning respect, and earning a reputation.”