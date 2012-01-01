Last abortion mill standing in Missouri

Around the world
India: Parliament will soon consider removing some protections for unborn babies. Current law allows abortion until 20 weeks of gestation with the approval of two physicians. The changes would leave babies unprotected up until 24 weeks of gestation and require the opinion of only one physician. It would also allow abortionists to kill babies with fetal abnormalities up until birth.
Argentina: Thousands of women gathered in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to show support for a new bill that would legalize abortion. Argentina protects babies from abortion throughout pregnancy except in cases of rape or a life-threatening health risk to the mother. The Catholic Church in Argentina is organizing a counterrally for March 8, International Women’s Day.
Colombia: Last week, the Colombian Constitutional Court considered legalizing all abortions up to 12 weeks of gestation. Like Argentina, Colombian law safeguards all unborn babies with limited exceptions.
Portugal: Lawmakers passed five proposals on Thursday that would legalize euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide in some cases. The bills will go through an amendment process before the final vote. —L.H.