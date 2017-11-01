Kushner meets with Russia special counsel investigators

WASHINGTON—Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, met earlier this month with investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, according to an Associated Press report published late Wednesday. Investigators interviewed Kushner for 90 minutes about former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump fired Flynn in February after he lied to the White House about his relationships with Russian officials. “Mr. Kushner has voluntarily cooperated with all relevant inquiries and will continue to do so,” Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement. Kushner previously met with House and Senate lawmakers for closed-door conversations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the Department of Justice’s Russia probe, met privately with the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday morning to answer questions about Russia. The panel plans to interview former Trump adviser Erik Prince regarding the Russia probe Thursday afternoon. Donald Trump Jr. also agreed to meet with the committee for an interview on Dec. 6.