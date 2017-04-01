Kushner agrees to comply with FBI investigation

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and trusted White House adviser Jared Kushner pre-emptively agreed to comply with the FBI’s Russia investigation. After reports citing anonymous sources said the FBI wants to scrutinize Kushner as part of its probe into Russian meddling with the 2016 presidential election, his legal counsel said that’s no problem. “Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings,” Jamie Gorelick, Kushner’s lawyer, said in a statement. “He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.” Kushner, an integral player in Trump’s campaign last year, met with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak, as well as with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov after the election. Kushner previously volunteered to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the meetings. The committee has not indicated when, if at all, it will book Kushner for a public hearing to talk about his Russian connections.