Korean leaders unite again at summit

At a summit that began in Pyongyang Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that his June meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump helped stabilize regional security. Kim thanked Moon for brokering the meeting with Trump in Singapore as the two Korean leaders launched their third summit this year to discuss denuclearization, promote ties, and reduce military tension between their countries. Moon in turn thanked Kim for his “bold decision to open a new era.” The two leaders will meet again Wednesday before Moon returns to Seoul on Thursday. As the summit began, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called on North Korea to take concrete steps toward denuclearization.