Koepka holds off Woods to win PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka won his second major championship of the year and his third out of the last six played by holding off a resurgent Tiger Woods Sunday in St. Louis at the PGA Championship. The 28-year-old Koepka fired a final round 4-under-par 66 at the Bellerive Country Club to win by two strokes, setting a PGA Championship record with a four-day score of 16-under 264, becoming only the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year, and joining Jordan Spieth, Jack Nicklaus, and Woods as the only players since World War II to win three majors before turning 30.

But he did so as he heard the roars of the crowd ahead of him as Woods made a run to win his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. The 42-year-old, 14-time major champion, who has overcome multiple back surgeries, looked like the Woods of old, scrambling to shoot a 6-under 64, his lowest final round score ever at a major, but fell short. Adam Scott shot a 67 Sunday to finish three strokes back in third.