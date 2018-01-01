Koepka captures second U.S. Open in two years

Brooks Koepka has won just three events on the PGA Tour, but two of those victories have come at the U.S. Open last year and on Sunday in Southampton, N.Y. The 28-year-old professional golfer tamed a tough Shinnecock Hills course, shooting a final round 2-under-par 68 to finish the tournament at 1-over and one stroke ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who fired a 63 Sunday, tying a U.S. Open record. “I don't want to say I didn’t think I could do it, but I knew that it was going to be that much more difficult,” Koepka said of his back-to-back titles. “And to finally do it, it’s much more gratifying the second time. I can really appreciate how hard it is to win a major, and to win back-to-back is special, and my second major is cool.”