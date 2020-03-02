Known extremist stabs two in London

A 20-year-old terror convict identified as Sudesh Amman put on a fake bomb and attacked two people on a busy London street on Sunday before officers shot him dead. The two stabbing victims and a third person injured by flying glass are all in stable condition. Amman recently got out of prison for publishing terror videos online and gathering information on bomb-making and knife attacks.

What changes will Britain make now? Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government will introduce legislation to end the early release of terror convicts. Amman was sentenced to more than three years in prison in November 2018. London police said officers were trailing Amman at the time of the attack but were unable to prevent it. Islamic State claimed responsibility in an unconfirmed report.

Dig deeper: Read my earlier report in The Sift about a similar attack by a terror convict back in November.